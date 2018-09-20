Gemma Atkinson is doing the most romantic thing for her Strictly star beau Gorka Marquez The Strictly stars confirmed their relationship in February

There's no denying that Gemma Atkinson's relationship with Gorka Marquez is going from strength to strength. The soap star-turned-radio presenter has revealed she's taking up Spanish classes, no doubt strengthening her close bond with her Strictly Come Dancing beau, who hails from Spain. She took to her Instagram stories to share a post, which read: "Officially start my Spanish lessons today! Vamos!" Vamos meaning "Let's go" in Spanish. However, Gemma was not alone as she was joined by her co-presenter Gethin Jones during the class.

Gemma met Gorka on last year's Strictly Come Dancing, and fans have since adored watching their relationship develop over the past year. The actress has been open about their relationship, previously telling HELLO!: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

Over the weekend, Gorka took time off from his dance rehearsals to enjoy some quality time with his girlfriend in her hometown, Manchester. "Back in London after a perfect weekend in Manchester with @glouiseatkinson. The best way to rest and Re charge the batteries. Naps, cuddles, kisses and loads of Food. Ready for another week of @bbcstrictly," the professional dancer said on Instagram, while Gemma added: "Family meals with far too much food, movies, coffees and dog walks. Another perfect weekend with @gorka_marquez."

