What is David Beckham's net worth and how does he make his money? His football salary, brand endorsements and more revealed…

David Beckham may have retired in 2013, but the professional footballer is still raking in millions with his brand endorsements, business ventures and other sponsorship deals. The father-of-four, who is married to fashion designer Victoria Beckham, is estimated to be worth £359million, Celebrity Net Worth reveals. But how exactly does David make his money?

David Beckham's football career

The Leytonstone-born star is one of Britain's best exports and most recognised footballers in the world. He started playing professionally when he was 17 with Manchester United and in 2001, David signed a £16million contract to remain with the club for another three years. But in 2003, he ended up signing an even more lucrative deal with Real Madrid. David went on to make history in 2007 when he joined LA Galaxy, earning a reported £753,000 per week for five years.

The sports legend, who has been named FIFA World Player of the Year twice, has played for several other teams including AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. Aside from his league career, David was also named captain of the England national football team in 2000. He retained that title for six years. David retired in 2013, but his money well didn't dry up. Far from it; he raked in £49million two years later, thanks to his brand endorsements.

The retired footballer is worth £359million

David Beckham's Miami project

His latest football project has seen David buy his own Major League Soccer team in Miami. The footballer announced the news in January 2018, saying it had been "a hell of a journey" and promising that "the team we will bring into the league will be the best team". David's business group Beckham Miami United bought a plot of land to build a new stadium, which has a 20,000 seating capacity.

In August 2018, the sports icon revealed that his Major League Soccer team will be called Club Internacional de Futbol Miami, or Inter Miami CF, and will make their MLS debut in 2020. David took to Instagram to share a photo of the crest, which features two herons and a sun with seven rays - a clear homage to the ex-England captain who wore the number seven when he played for Manchester United and England. David wrote: "Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club. Today, we're proud to announce the official name and crest of our new team, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami. @intermiamicf @mls THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI." He added in another post: "We have spent so much time to make sure we got this right for our fans.. A Very proud moment @intermiamicf."

David Beckham's endorsement deals

David has been the face of dozens of advertising campaigns and sponsorships, promoting the likes of Adidas, Coty, Brylcreem, Armani, H&M, Sainsbury's, Samsung, Vodafone, Breitling, Pepsi, Calvin Klein and Gilette to name a few. His most recent commercial endorsements include whisky brand Haig and luxury watch brand Tudor. David also acted as a brand ambassador for Sky television and Sainsbury's. In 2004, he was named the highest-paid football player, after taking into account his salary and advertising deals.

David Beckham's companies

David has two companies that manage his wealth. According to The Sun, his companies made £71,000 a day in 2016. His business, Seven Global LLP, takes care of the sales from his clothing, accessory and fragrance commercial deals, while Footwork Productions is responsible for his name and image rights. Both companies sit under the umbrella of DB Ventures and DB Ventures' parent company, Beckham Brand Holdings Ltd, which David shares with his wife Victoria and the family's management group headed by Simon Fuller.

The star shares four children with wife Victoria

David Beckham's children

Despite his millions, the sports superstar has admitted that he and his wife Victoria "save the pennies" for their four children: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper. Speaking to ES magazine in 2018, David said: "We used to be very extravagant in what we'd buy each other. But we're obviously saving the pennies now because we have so many children to be extravagant with." He added: "So it's the simple things, really. It's more about spending time together, going for a simple dinner together. Having a nice bottle of wine together."

David has also previously shared his worries about his children growing up spoilt. He told The Times: "They've got a great life set up for them. Obviously, our boys and little girl are very lucky. But I think, as a parent, you always worry, 'Have they got that hunger that I had as a kid?'" The family man added: "We make sure that the most important thing to us is our family and we're all grounded."

David with his daughter, Harper

His wife Victoria, who also came from a modest background, has the same attitude. Speaking about the importance of working hard, the former Spice Girl said: "It's never been an option not to work hard. They see mummy go to work, they see daddy go to work, and they go to school and they have to work. But at the same time they're happy children. I believe that children should be children, and have fun." Their eldest son Brooklyn has worked in a café, with Victoria revealing: "He's worked in the local café cleaning up dishes for the last two years, which I think is great. It's important that the kids have a good work ethic and try to help other people as well."

David Beckham's Vogue photoshoot

The Beckhams posed for an iconic British Vogue photoshoot and graced the magazine's October cover in 2018. David did not appear on the main cover, but he did star on the cover of the subscribers' issue and also featured heavily in the exclusive interview. Promoting the shoot on Instagram, which celebrated Victoria's ten years in fashion, David wrote: "Victoria has worked long and hard to build an incredibly successful brand over the last ten years and I am so proud of her. I'm happy to be in a position to support her dreams. It was an honour to have been part of the October @britishvogue cover shoot to celebrate @victoriabeckham and my beautiful family, it's out on Friday. Thank you @edward_enninful."

David Beckham's charity work

David and Victoria have also instilled the importance of charity work in their children. While the ex-pop star is a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, husband David is also a philanthropist. In 2005, the sports star became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador with a special focus on UNICEF's Sports for Development programme. Alongside his wife Victoria, he is patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. David also teamed up with Andy Murray in 2009 to launch the Malaria No More UK charity. Fans will also remember when in 2013, the sports icon donated all his £3.4million salary from Paris Saint-Germain to two children's charities in France.