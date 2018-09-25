EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter heartbroken after Linda breaks up with him Your weekly spoilers from Monday 1 October to Friday 5 October

The residents of EastEnders are in for heartache as not one, but two couples break up by the end of next week. After having her doubts when visiting Mick in prison, Linda Carter makes the decision to end their relationship and cuts all ties with him, leaving the family torn between taking sides. Sharon Mitchell, meanwhile, becomes too aware of the age gap between her and Keanu, and leaves him devastated when she ends it. Meanwhile, Tiffany Butcher and Bernadette Taylor find themselves in trouble at the hands of Jagger's gang, and Mel Owen becomes suspicious of Ray – what is he up to?

Monday 1 October – Sharon realises Keanu's age

Sharon Mitchell is left shocked when she discovers toy boy Keanu Taylor's real age after he is turned down from a job as a mini cab driver because he is too young. The realisation becomes too much for Sharon and after they are left alone together, she quickly finds her excuses to leave. Meanwhile, Tiffany is keen to get Jagger's attention, and asks for Bernadette's help. Tiffany is disappointed when her efforts are ignored, and ends up taking out her frustration on Robbie. Linda confesses to Sharon that she threw the gun in the canal to help protect Mick.

Sharon discovers Keanu's age and panics

Tuesday 2 October – Linda cuts all ties with Mick

Linda Carter grows more suspicious of Mick when the Carters learn that the police have a statement from a man claiming he sold a gun to Mick, and that the bullets in it match the gun that was used to shoot Stuart Highway. After telling Mick the news in prison, Linda's left shocked when her husband admits that he was contemplating killing Stuart on the night of the shooting. Despite protesting his innocence, Linda storms off and publically ends their relationship. Back at The Vic, Linda tells the Carters that she thinks Mick is guilty, forcing them all to take sides. Sharon, meanwhile, distances herself further from Keanu and when he confronts her about her behaviour, she admits that she is too old for him and ends it. Bernadette discovers Tiffany's second phone and after getting involved in her friend's relationship with Jagger, she is confronted by Jagger – with Tiffany taking her boyfriend's side. Jagger and Stix later plot how they will get their revenge on Bernadette – how much danger is she in?

Are Linda and Mick really over?

Thursday 4 October – Keanu goes missing

Following their break up, Sharon bumps into Keanu on his way to a job interview and things are awkward. Later, Sharon is left worried when she hears about a car accident in the same location as Keanu's interview, and grows concerned when she can't get hold of him. Tiffany manages to convince Whitney to let her stay out late so she can go on a date with Jagger, and is delighted when he makes things official – but he has something far more sinister on his mind. Shirley, meanwhile, is disgusted at Linda's disloyalty towards Mick.

Tiffany is smitten with dangerous Jagger

Friday 5 October – Tiffany makes a shocking discovery

Tiffany is smitten following her date with Jagger, but Whitney soon realises that Tiffany lied to her and the pair argue. Things later take a sinister turn when Tiffany finds out Jagger is paying a girl to store phones for him, and he gives her an ultimatum – she helps or their relationship is over. Tiffany then makes a shocking discovery, but will she still stand by Jagger? Meanwhile, from prison, Mick pleads with Shirley to get Linda to speak with him, so but when she passes the message on, a stubborn Linda refuses to talk to her husband, leaving Mick heartbroken. Mel is suspicious of Ray's constant phone calls, and when she confronts him the pair argue.

