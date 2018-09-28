Noel Fielding talks fatherhood for the first time All parents can relate to Noel Fielding's first few months as a new dad!

Noel Fielding has opened up about being a new dad for the very first time. The Great British Bake Off presenter, who is in a relationship with Radio X DJ Lliana Bird, welcomed a baby girl earlier this year, but has kept the exciting news out of the spotlight. Chatting about his daughter on The Jonathan Ross Show, Noel said: "I don't know how that happened, look at my pointy visage. She is very beautiful and she blows my mind about a hundred times a day. It's a new level of tiredness that I've never experienced. I've done a lot of all-nighters in my life. In a way I've been in training for this moment all my life."

The happy family were spotted enjoying a coffee together back in May, with Noel checking on their bundle of joy, who was snuggled into his chest in a wrapped baby carrier. The family-of-three live in Highgate. Although Noel didn't reveal the baby's name, it has previously been reported that she is called Dali. Noel also opened up about his time of Bake Off on the chat show, and revealed details of his bizarre audition. He said: "I think I brought a David Bowie chair to the audition. Sandi went, 'You're out of your mind.' Me and Sandi got on really well. I didn't actually know what I was auditioning for. They said, 'Do you want to audition for a show with Sandi?' And I said, 'Yeah I love Sandi.' And she does a load of improv which I am a big fan of so I thought, this could work."

Since working on the show, he admitted that he finds saying goodbye to contestants very emotional, explaining: "It is genuinely like losing someone from your family, it's awful. You don't think you will (get emotional) and then you will. It's a strange show because sometimes I'm watching it and I cry when I'm at home watching it and I think, 'I was there, what am I doing crying again?"'

