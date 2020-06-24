Nadiya Hussain wants to go on I'm a Celebrity

Would you like to see this Great British Bake Off star take on the jungle? Nadiya Hussain, who is currently starring in Nadiya's Summer Feasts, has revealed that she would be up for taking part in I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, and admitted that she would be up for eating all of the gruesome goodies during the Bushtucker trials.

Will Nadiya be on Bake Off?

Chatting to HuffPost, the 33-year-old previously joked: "[Eating trials is] the bit I'd love to do. I'm scared to fly out of a plane and stuff, but my goodness give me a jug of blitzed up balls. No problem, I'll have 'em!" She revealed that she enjoys trying new and unusual food, saying: "It's fun! When we first got married my husband said that eating at my parents' house was like an episode of Fear Factor because we eat everything, there's nothing we don't eat. We grew up on eating brains and liver and tongue and all sorts of stuff, so for me… I'll drink it. Give me the money! Yeah, no problem."



Nadiya was also rumoured to be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing as a contestant, but quickly shut down the reports, explaining: "My daughter was like, 'Oh I'd love it if you did Strictly.' She'd absolutely love it. But for me… I wait all year to watch Strictly. When you work in television you realise how long it takes and what it takes to create a TV show and I don't want to kill that magic because Strictly's all I have!

"Once Strictly's on the telly I'm so engrossed in the music and the drama of the dancing that I don't want that taken away from me - I really enjoy being a viewer and that's what I'll always be. No, no sequins for me. It's too much contact for me!"