Paul Hollywood reveals why he cried watching the latest Bake Off episode Warning: Bake Off spoilers from Spice Week ahead!

Paul Hollywood opened up about saying goodbye to the fan favourite contestant Terry on The Great British Bake Off, and admitted that he was "upset" when he watched the episode back. Terry's exit speech didn't leave a dry eye in the house after he revealed that his wife had passed away just one year earlier, and that the show had helped him focus on something else. At the time, he said: "I said I wouldn't get upset. It's funny when you're on your own…my wife and I were very happy, and that was a massive loss. There wasn't anything to fill that void for a long time so it did give me a focus. I've met some lovely people, I'm sure we'll keep in touch for a long time. It's been a big help."

Terry left Bake Off on Tuesday

Speaking about the emotional speech, Paul said: "I got upset too actually… I actually watched it and I welled up a bit because I love Terry [GBBO contestant], I thought his style of baking was fantastic and when he was on song, he was flying. And unfortunately the best bakers have to go through and it's not a character thing, it's purely down to what's on that plate." Co-presenter of the show, Noel Fielding, added: "It is difficult because the judges come in and out and [the bakers] are trying to impress the judges but me and Sandi hang with them all the time so they are sort of like our children, we really look after them when they are a bit upset and we try to have fun with them. It is genuinely like losing someone from your family, it's awful. You don't think you will [get emotional] and then you will. It's a strange show because sometimes I'm watching it and I cry when I'm at home watching it and I think, 'I was there, what am I doing crying again?!'"

Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over from Mary Berry, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc in 2017 when the show moved from BBC One to Channel 4, and Prue revealed that Mary gave her some advice on the show, explaining: "I asked [Mary] what Paul was like. She said, 'Watch him!' No, she said, 'He really knows his stuff but he knows more about baking than cooking and so I said, 'It's a baking show so that's fine.' And she said, 'Yes, as long as he stays on baking.'"

