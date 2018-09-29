Is this a sign that Strictly's Neil Jones is getting a celebrity partner? This went down a treat!

Strictly Come Dancing fans had been hoping that popular pro dancer Neil Jones would be given a celebrity partner on this year's show, and were disappointed when he revealed that it wasn’t to be the case this year. However, Neil has delighted viewers on Friday by revealing a new Strictly photograph which he posted on social media. Taking to Instagram, Neil posted the snapshot of himself standing in front of a pink glitter ball, dressed in his dance gear. In the caption, Neil wrote: "It’s Funday Friday and here is my new @bbcstrictly shot. I know it’s pink but i feel I have a touch of blue steel happening. What do you think this pic says to you or even reminds you of????"

Neil Jones now has his own professional photo - but fans want to see him with a dancer partner!

The new photo got fans talking, with many commenting on the fact that he should be pictured with a partner in the picture. "This reminds me that Neil doesn't have a partner again," one wrote, while another said: "Brilliant, and next year you will have a celebrity partner. I would choose you if I were a celebrity." A third added: "Looking pretty damn good. Next year you better get a celebrity partner, or else there'll be trouble!"

Neil – who is married to pro dancer and last year's winner Katya Jones – revealed back in August that he would be remaining as a backing dancer on the new series of Strictly. Remaining upbeat about the decision, Neil uploaded a short video on Instagram putting the rumours to rest. He said: "Hi guys. So we have had a fantastic few weeks of rehearsals and this week we finally met up with all of the celebrities– and I just wanted to say one thing - you are in for a treat!" The dancer continued: "Now, there have been a few rumours swirling around whether or not I will have a partner this year on Strictly, and I just wanted to let you know what was going on. Unfortunately, I won't be paired up this series, but don't worry because I will still be there every week in all the group numbers, in the music acts, and on It Takes Two – which I love!"

Neil is still very much involved in the show and enjoys hanging out with the pro dancers and their celebrity dance partners after rehearsals are over. Last weekend, he enjoyed a Sunday roast with YouTube star Joe Sugg – who is partnered with Dianne Buswell. The doting husband also paid tribute to his wife and her dance partner Sean Walsh last Saturday following their first dance together. Posting a video of their dance on Instagram, Neil wrote: "I am soooooo proud of these two last night on @bbcstrictly. Now we all know @seannwalsh is not a natural dancer and he will need a lot of work but @mrs_katjones is loving every moment of kicking his backside in training and I think for week 1 that wasn’t bad at all and very entertaining plus personally I loved the chuck at the end."

