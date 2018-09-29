Strictly's Kevin Clifton corrects Stacey Dooley's dance blunder on live TV Opps Stacey!

Strictly Come Dancing couple Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley are getting their last-minute practice in ahead of Saturday night's live dance show, that's if Stacey remembers the right dance routine! The pair appeared on Friday's episode of Strictly: It Takes Two to talk about their Strictly journey so far, and host Zoe Ball was quick to praise them for their quickstep, which they performed last week to a cover of Kylie Minogue's song Dancing. However, when asked what she could remember from their first dance, Stacey replied: "Do you know Zoe, so when you hear Kylie 'I wanna go out dancing,' I hear 'do-do-do-do-do cha-cha-cha left, right, left, right." Confused, Kevin asked Stacey: "A cha-cha-cha?" to which the journalist replied: "Oh yeah, that’s this week!"

Stacey Dooley got her cha-cha-cha and quickstep muddled!

Kevin and Stacey are having a wonderful time together in training, and during the show, a short video was played from their rehearsals. In the clip, Kevin was seen pretending to collapse on the floor after a dance session, and Stacey was quick to joke: "Get up Kevin! This is why he's never won!" Kevin later said of their participation in this year's show: "If we get eliminated first, at least we can say we've had a brilliant few weeks."

Stacey and Kevin proved a hit with the judges after their first performance

The professional dancer is active on Twitter and often responds to his fans' questions regarding all things Strictly. Last week, he delighted viewers after revealing something many have been wondering about the show – when the couples find out which order they are dancing in. Kevin responded to someone who asked the question, telling them: "They tell us on the morning of the live show." One fan then replied: "Thanks Kevin. I'd thought for a long time it was decided after dress rehearsal to make sure there was a great (or funny) last dance. Fingers crossed for you and Stacey this year."

Kevin gives fans an insight into life as a Strictly pro

On Saturday's first live show, Strictly fans were also thrilled to see Kevin reunited again with Karen Clifton – with the former couple dancing together in the professional numbers and clearly supporting each other in their celebrity partnerships. No one was voted out on Sunday – the scores will roll over for another live show on Saturday, although Kevin and Stacey proved a hit with the judges, with Darcey Bussell telling Stacey she's "a delight with so much promise" and all four giving them a six score.

