Strictly's Susannah Constantine cosies up to 'her love' Anton Du Beke Well this looks rather glamourous

Anton Du Beke and Susannah Constantine will be hitting the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor for the second time on Saturday night. But ahead of the show, the pair have shared a glamourous picture of themselves together on their Instagram accounts. Taking part in It Takes Two, the stars cosied up together for a cute snap in which Susannah described Anton as her "love," while the professional dancer wrote: "Had a great time on It Takes Two with @susannahconstantine. Thank you for having us @zoetheball. Always a pleasure x."

Susannah Constantine posted this glamorous snap of herself with Anton Du Beke

Last week they entertained the audience with the Samba, which judge Craig Revel Horwood branded as "one of the worst" he'd ever seen. "[She was] one of the worst," he told the Sun. "I think the last time I gave someone a one was nine years ago." He added: "Bless her. I had to talk to her after the show and we just had a really good chat in the BBC bar about it just saying 'look you've just got to relax and pull yourself together and try and get on with it, pick yourself, forget that ever happened'."

After the show, fashion expert Susannah addressed her Strictly score, saying: "I loved last night, yes we got a 12 but that's better than an 11 isn't it and I am going to try harder next time. And just keep on dancing." During It Takes Two, she opened up about the criticism they received, telling host Zoe Ball: "The comments were quite harsh." Anton remarked: "I was actually quite chuffed to get twelve I thought, 'My goodness, that's better than four.'" He added: "Of course, I did mind the one, but I didn’t mind the one… I don't mind the, [one].Well, like Craig's comments. I quite like that."

