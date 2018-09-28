Dr Ranj explains why there are tears during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals It's the first Strictly elimination this weekend...

With the first Strictly Come Dancing elimination nearly upon us, it's hardly surprising that the cast of this year's series are pulling out all the stops. Speaking to HELLO! at the Childline charity ball on Thursday, Dr Ranj joked that there's almost been tears in rehearsals as he and dance partner Janette Manrara prepare to take on the Salsa. "[There's] almost been tears," the This Morning medic teased. "Almost. Most of it is just sweat in my eyes to be honest. Some of these routines get quite physical, we have lifts in this routine so it actually takes quite a lot out of you."

Dr Ranj and Janette Manrara will dance the Salsa this weekend

He added: "At the end of every day, you are quite tired. When you're trying to get just one more perfect run in just before you go home, you really have to find something deep down inside you to take you there." Remaining positive about this week's performance, he explained: "It's incredible, it feels incredible. We have a fantastic routine lined up for this weekend. I just hope I can do it because it's really quite physical and it's quite energetic - it's really good fun. Since it's the Salsa, some of it is quite technical but I promise you I'm going to give it my best shot."

Speaking about how tough training over the past few days has been, Janette joked: "There are a few bruises, but you're becoming a dancer now." Dr Ranj remarked: "Yeah there are, I'm getting dancing injuries. If Janette ever hurts herself then I'm always around." To which the professional dancer responded: "It's nice to have a doctor in the room." Despite all the hard work and excitement, Dr Ranj is not ready to leave the series. "Everyone is scared about getting eliminated," he explained. "I'm having the most amazing time and I'm not ready to go home yet."

