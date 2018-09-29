Strictly's Karen Clifton reveals she's had therapy and hypnotherapy to get over split with husband Kevin Clifton They split in March this year

Karen Clifton takes to the Strictly dance floor on Saturday night for the second time this year after her split from husband Kevin Clifton, but she has recently revealed that it has taken regular therapy sessions to get her in a good place following the separation. The professional dancer has opened up about receiving therapy twice a month, and hypnotherapy to treat her anxiety. She told the Mail on Sunday: "I’ve taken a big hit. I had to realise that I’m 36 years old. I’m not a kid and it has taken me a lot of therapy and life coaching to get through this. I have found it really difficult." Karen then added: "We thought our relationship was going to be the best thing. It turns out that it wasn’t."

Kevin and Karen Clifton

Karen and Kevin announced their plans to split in March 2018 after nearly three years of marriage. Talking exclusively to HELLO! for the first time after making the shock announcement, and explaining how important it is that they carry on dancing together, Karen said: "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart. Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base."

Speaking of their decision to confirm the separation, Kevin also told HELLO!: "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We are just two people who love what we do and we never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody."

