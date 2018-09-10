Strictly's Karen Clifton receives loving messaging from former partner This is making us nostalgic!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Clifton has received hundreds of comments from her fans who can't wait to see how far she goes in this year's series. But one message that stood out from the crowd was from her former dance partner Mark Wright. Karen and Mark were paired on the show in 2014, making it to the final and finishing in fourth place.

Reminiscing on the good old days, Mark tweeted: "Seeing all the @bbcstrictly pairings has just given me goosebumps. Guys you are about the have the most incredible few months. Be prepared, it's gruelling, petrifying but amazing. Good luck class of 2018 good luck @karen_hauer x." Karen replied: "You're the best... thanks lovely x."

Karen and Kevin talk about touring post-split:

Loading the player...

This year, Karen has been partnered with actor Charles Venn, who has starred in EastEnders, Casualty and Footballers' Wives. On the night of the launch, Karen tweeted a photo of the pair and wrote: "Delighted to have @ChuckyVenn as my partner this year @bbcstrictly... Let's get those feet tapping!!" Her fellow former Strictly pro, Kristina Rihanoff, tweeted "Good luck gorgeous girl!" while another replied: "You're my fav to win this year!" Another posted: "This is gonna be a great partnership, he's got the moves and with your choreography it will be fab to watch."

MORE: The Beckhams welcome new family member

Charles Venn has been paired with Karen Clifton this year

Karen, 36, and Charles, 45, also have the seal of approval of Brendan Cole, who was axed from the show earlier this year. Writing in his exclusive Strictly column, the pro dancer revealed: "I think the couple to watch this year will be Karen Clifton and Charles Venn. Is he single? Because the chemistry is obvious! He has the perfect partner in the show in Karen as what she delivers is amazing."

MORE: Prince William handed gift for Prince George - but he doesn't seem very happy about it

The pairings were announced by Tess Daly on Saturday night

Meanwhile, Karen's ex-husband Kevin, who she split from this year, has been paired with journalist Stacey Dooley. Brendan commented: "I have to say I wasn't sure about Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's partnership. Do you think that works? I would have liked to have seen Kevin partnered with someone else... I don't know who... maybe Kate Silverton or Lauren Steadman? I can't really put my finger on why. Stacey seems great, and looks like she is going to take over the show with her incredible personality so I am looking forward to seeing what she can do, I just didn't quite feel she and Kevin were right."

Make sure you never miss a STRICTLY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.