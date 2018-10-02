Karen Clifton speaks out on Strictly same-sex dance debate Viewers praised the dance which incorporated same-sex pairings

It was the first time the Strictly Come Dancing audience and viewers at home were treated to a highly-energised dance performance with same-sex couples. And just moments later, professional dancer Karen Clifton waded into the debate which has seen the BBC show receive so much criticism over the years. "One step at a time... loved this routine choreographed by the superb @JasonGilkison," the Strictly star wrote as she heaped praise on the choreographer, Jason Gilkison. "Dancing is an expression that is beautiful with any partner."

Fans were delighted with the same-sex dance

Jason, who is Strictly's creative director of choreography, had also thanked fans for their support following the results show. "Thank you so much for all the very kind comments on tonight's @bbcstrictly group number -our incredible pros and fantastic production team always knocking out of the ballpark." This year show bosses finally made the welcome change after there were calls by viewers and dancers to feature same-sex couples. The change has been a long time coming, with many former Strictly stars, current contestants and even the judges agreeing it would be a positive move.

Amongst the more outspoken has been one of this year's signings, This Morning medic Dr Ranj Singh, who told The Mirror: "I would love to dance with a same-sex partner. I would value a time when same sex couples could dance on shows like Strictly. It is incredibly important." Former Strictly contestant Judge Rinder recently told the Telegraph that "it would be great if it happens". During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, judge Craig Revel-Horwood said: "I'm totally for it. I don't see why a woman can't dance with a woman or a man dance with a man, you just have to choose who goes backwards and that's usually who is shorter. It's an easy thing to achieve."

