Strictly songs and dances for Movie Week revealed! We can't wait to see the costumes!

One of Strictly Come Dancing's most anticipated weeks is almost here: Movie Week! The fun theme means that the celebrity dancers and their professional partners will be grooving along to all of our favourite hits from popular films (along with some snazzy costumes), and it has been now been announced which couple will be dancing to what. Find out the details for Saturday night's dances here…

Katie and Gorka will perform the Foxtrot

The new fan favourites, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, will be souring and flying by performing the American Smooth to Breaking Free from the popular Disney film High School Musical, while Karen Clifton and Charles Venn will be taking on the same dance to Up Where We Belong from An Officer and a Gentleman. Next up, the Paso Double! While Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden will dance to The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman, Seann Walsh and Katya Jones will perform the Matrix Theme from – you'd never guess – the popular sci-fi film The Matrix.

Which dance are you most looking forward to?

Meanwhile, Dr Ranj and Janette Manrara will perform the Quickstep to Prince Ali from the popular Disney film, Aladdin, while Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice will also do the Quickstep but to You're the One that I Want from Grease. Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez are taking on the Foxtrot, and will perform to City of Stars from La La Land, as will Kate Silverton and Aljaz, who will perform the dance to Why Don't You Do Right from Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

How can Movie Week be complete without a couple attempting the lift from Dirty Dancing? Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev will be dancing the Salsa to the hit song, I've Had the Time of My Life, while Vick Hope and Graziano will perform the Salsa to Take a Chance on Me from Mamma Mia. Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard will be performing the Cha Cha Cha to Fame, while Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will be jiving to Happy from Despicable Me 2. Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse will perform the Charleston to Spider Man and we can't wait for the costumes!