The secret Strictly Come Dancing jobs you never knew existed revealed There is so much going on behind the scenes!

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be surprised to find out that there is a lot more that goes on behind the scenes of the popular BBC One dance show than you might think. Former celebrity contestant Scott Mills – who appeared on the show with pro dancer Joanne Clifton in 2014 – revealed all on a new Strictly podcast on Sunday. Chatting to Amy Elizabeth, he revealed that there are specialist teachers that come in to help them when it comes to dancing the Charleston. He said: "For the Charleston they bring in specific teachers. On my week of Charleston with Joanne, it wasn't only me and Joanne, they had to people brought in to show us how to do it properly."

Scott Mills appeared on Strictly with Joanne Clifton in 2014

MORE: Brendan Cole reveals how the first couple voted off Strictly will feel

Continuing, he said: "Joanne could do Charleston of course, because they can all do it, but this is how specific strictly is about wanting to get it right. They brought in two Charleston professionals to teach us." Scott also gave an insight into what it’s like during the week for the couples while they practice before the live show. "The contestants practice in a gym or studio close to their house. You are rehearsing to the original song, then you go into the studio on Friday, you are not in the gym, not in sweatpants and the orchestra is playing the song. It's completely different from what you've done all week. It's terrifying," he said.

Scott revealed all about what goes on behind the scenes at Strictly

READ: Anton du Beke confirms Strictly news after elimination - see announcement

Talking about the set, Scott reveals it's the same as what you see on the TV. "It's the first TV set I have been on and not have been disappointed. The key to details is what's key." Talking about the time he danced under the sea with Joanne, Scott revealed: "At the start of the dance, which wasn't in rehearsals, there was someone employed to blow bubbles across the camera at the start of it. If you watch it now… the bubbles just float across the screen. That is the detail that I love about Strictly."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.