Stacey Dooley has updated fans with her condition after the Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a photo of a model wearing an arm cast, captioning the photo: "Current sitch." The documentarist has since revealed that her arm luckily isn't broken after all, and posted a photo of herself giving the peace sign from a hospital bed while dressed in a gown. She captioned alongside the post: "Nothing's broke! All the drugs and all the cuppas gonna hook us up! See you Sat! THANK YOU SO SO MUCH TO ALL THE STAFF. You are all bloody amazing."

Fans were quick to express their relief that she was doing okay, with one person writing: "Glad you will be back on Saturday, we love you in our house," while another added: "Get well soon. You and Kev make the best partnership. You are both amazing." The Sun Online confirmed that Stacey had actually damaged a rib muscle while practising her dance, with her agent telling the site: "It's very painful. She is strapped up and the doctor has said she should be able to move in a couple of days."

Stacey and Kevin Clifton will have less time to practise for their routine on Saturday as a result, and the pair recently opened up to HELLO! about their friendship, with Kevin revealing that he celebrated his birthday by practising the Tango with his dance partner. He said: "I celebrated with Stacey by doing an awesome Foxtrot, but it wasn't really like work, it was one of the best birthdays I've had because Stacey smashed it!" before adding: "Stacey actually did me a little birthday party in the morning. She got me a minion birthday cake and some Star Wars walkie talkies so we can communicate whenever we need a cup of tea while rehearsing."

