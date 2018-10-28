Seann Walsh reveals he's had the time of his life with Katya Jones after leaving Strictly They left Strictly on Sunday night

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones left Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night after losing out to Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse in the dreaded dance off. Talking to Tess Daly after the judges made their decision, both Katya and Seann described the difficult time following their scandalous kiss a few weeks earlier. Seann said: "When you watch it and hear people at the end say this has been the best experience in my life I don’t think you don’t really believe but this has been without a doubt the best experience of my life, probably bar the last few weeks. But generally speaking from the beginning it really was. I can’t believe it, it’s been amazing." Katya told Seann: "It wasn’t easy but thank you for your commitment every single day," before adding: "Thanks for making me laugh a lot." Seann then responded: "It’s been a dream come true and that’s because of you."

Seann and Katya have been voted out

This was the second time Seann and Katya were in the dance-off, and they performed their Viennese Waltz to I Put A Spell On You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, while Graeme and Oti performed their Cha Cha to Thriller by Michael Jackson. The judges unanimously voted to save Graeme and Oti, with Bruno Tonioli saying: "It’s a hard one because both of you are far from perfect, we’re not talking Fred Astaire or Gene Kelly but I enjoy you both so I have to go with the couple that made me enjoy the evening more so I have to go for Graeme and Oti."

Seann and Katya have faced much media scrutiny since the pair were caught kissing after a few drinks together, despite them both being in a relationship. Katya has since confirmed that her marriage to co-star Neil Jones is absolutely fine, while Seann and his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries publicly broke up. She's not made any comment on her ex-boyfriend's final dance with Katya.

