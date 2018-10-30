Bruno Tonioli reveals why he has never watched Strictly in his 14 years as a judge He has a very good reason…

Bruno Tonioli is known for his flamboyant and exuberant appearances on Strictly Come Dancing, but the TV judge has revealed he has never actually watched the show back. Sharing the very understandable reason, he told Radio Times magazine: "I've been doing it for 14 years and I never watched a single show because I don't want to become self-conscious. But we recently made a DVD of all the best dances from Blackpool – that was the first time I watched something back."

The popular judge always has a hectic autumn schedule, dividing his time between Strictly in the UK and Dancing with the Stars in the US. He flies back and forth to Los Angeles each week. "I don't go out for two months," he said. "I stay home in the evenings, I go to the gym and stay fit. It's like being a nun. By the end I'm exhausted. Never mind Lady Gaga, it's Bruno Gaga. But I'm very lucky and I will do it for as long as I can and as long as they want me."

Earlier this month, Bruno was absent from his Strictly duties for one week, but he left his judging seat in safe hands. Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks in hit 90s show Fresh Prince of Bel Air, covered for him as a judge while Bruno was abroad. Alfonso won season nineteen of Dancing with the Stars.

Bruno, 62, similarly missed one episode of Strictly in 2017 when he was filming in the US. On that occasion, the BBC decided not to replace him on what was Halloween Week.

This year's series of Strictly has already had its fair share of drama. Married pro dancer Katya Jones and her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh found themselves at the centre of 'kissgate' after they drunkenly smooched on a night out. Head judge Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, has received criticism for being too harsh on fan-favourite Karen Clifton, going as far as to say that Karen's celebrity partner Charles Venn dances better than her.

