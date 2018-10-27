Stacey Dooley's boyfriend makes rare public appearance to support her Strictly journey He cheered on Stacey and Kevin

Stacey Dooley delivered yet another spectacular performance on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, and this time her boyfriend Sam Tucknott was in the audience to cheer her on. After dancing a futuristic themed Tango to the Doctor Who theme tune with dance partner Kevin Clifton, Sam stood up to clap and cheer, clearly full of pride over his girlfriend's performance. The couple - who are thought to have dated for a few years - like to keep their personal life relatively private. But there was no denying that the pair are loved up after seeing how happy she was that he was there.

Stacey's boyfriend Sam in the Strictly crowd

READ: Nicole Scherzinger shocks fans on Strictly as she supports Ashley Roberts

However, on Friday, Stacey opened up about having a crush on someone who wasn't her boyfriend. In fact, the person in question is a member of the royal family! The 31-year-old exclusively told HELLO! magazine: "I would love to meet Harry, I've got a big crush on Harry - I probably shouldn't say that because you're HELLO magazine! But Meghan is a super mega-babe, so maybe I should look elsewhere. I am drawn to fellow gingers though!"

WATCH: Stacey Dooley reveals royal crush

Loading the player...

READ: Strictly Come Dancing: Who is Stacey Dooley's boyfriend Sam?

Stacey has also formed a fantastic relationship with her dancer partner Kevin, which translates well on the dance floor. They are such good friends, that Kevin told HELLO! that Stacey went out of her way to help celebrate his birthday while filming the show. He said: "I celebrated with Stacey by doing an awesome Foxtrot, but it wasn't really like work, it was one of the best birthdays I've had because Stacey smashed it!" before adding: "Stacey actually did me a little birthday party in the morning. She got me a minion birthday cake and some Star Wars walkie talkies so we can communicate whenever we need a cup of tea while rehearsing."

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.