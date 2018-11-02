Karen and Kevin Clifton's best friend joins Strictly rehearsals Karen has opened up about Betsy before

Karen Clifton and her dance partner Charles Venn are busy preparing for this week's Strictly Come Dancing, but it looks like she's brought in the help of one of her best friends - Betsy! The 36-year-old Venezuelan dancer has opened up before about how much she has relied on her dog Betsy - who she shares with soon-to-be ex-husband Kevin Clifton - since the pair announced their split in March. She regularly posts photos of her pooch pal on social media, and now it looks like Betsy has joined the Strictly studio with another cute canine friend to give Karen some support in rehearsals, before she dances the Viennese Waltz to Piano Man by Billy Joel with Charles on Saturday's live show.

Karen is joined by Betsy and another canine friend

Speaking to Dog's Today magazine in September, Karen revealed: "Betty has been the glue that has helped us get through this as friends. She is my baby, the apple of my eye." Admitting that it's been a testing time for the former couple, she has also confessed that she still has deep feelings for her husband and he still visits her outside of Strictly, continuing: "It’s been a hard time for both of us and while Kevin and I are no longer together romantically, he still wants to come home to hug Betty. She’s been the catalyst to remind us how much we still care about each other."

Betsy takes a rest

They announced their split in March this year, after nearly three years of marriage, and spoke to HELLO! about their relationship for the first time. Kevin said: "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart."

WATCH: Karen and Kevin Clifton will tour together despite no longer being in a relationship

Loading the player...

Kevin is also still in the competition with Stacey Dooley, who had to spend some time in hospital this week due to illness. While the couple play catch-up and rehearse their "street and commercial" style dance to Alicia Keys classic Empire State Of Mind (Part II), perhaps Betsy will pop in to their studio for some moral support!

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.