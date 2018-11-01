Karen Clifton sent the sweetest message to Kevin Clifton after Stacey Dooley's injury Kevin and Stacey had to take a two-day break for Stacey to recover

Karen Clifton has sent estranged husband Kevin Clifton a sweet message after his dance partner, Stacey Dooley, was injured earlier this week during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals, meaning that the pair missed two days of work in preparation for the show on Saturday. Tweeting that the pair were back in action, Kevin wrote: "After losing 2 days to injury we've done 8am-10pm today! All the respect in the world to @StaceyDooley . So grateful to have u as my @bbcstrictly partner. #workethic."

Stacey damaged a rib muscle

Karen retweeted the message, adding: "Speedy recovery @StaceyDooley, you guys will smash it this wknd." The dance professional also revealed to a fan that the pair have had to reschedule their routine "about 11 times". Posting on Instagram, Stacey shared a photo of herself ready to rehearse in jogging bottoms and a matching jacket, writing: "Sick note returns." Kevin and Karen are still good friends after they ended their marriage in early 2018, and Karen told HELLO!: "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don't have to fall apart."

MORE: Strictly's Karen Clifton reveals she's had therapy and hypnotherapy to get over split with husband Kevin Clifton

Loading the player...

Karen added: "Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base." Speaking of their decision to confirm the split, Kevin continued: "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We are just two people who love what we do and we never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody."

MORE: Karen Clifton talks 'inner strength' as she makes announcement

&

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.