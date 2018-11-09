Strictly's Amy Dowden and Danny John Jules respond to rumours with photos It looks like the pair aren't quitting the show!

Strictly Come Dancing stars Amy Dowden and Danny John Jules have shared a series of photos together, following rumours that the pair haven't been getting on behind the scenes. The dance partners have put on a united front after The Sun reported that they very nearly quit the show. Danny, 58, and Amy, 27, posted the videos and photos before appearing on It Takes Two on Thursday night, when Danny revealed how shocked he was at making it through to another week. The pair looked happy and relaxed in the social media footage, dismissing any of the circulating rumours that there have been arguments in rehearsals.

Happy faces in rehearsals

Speaking to Zoe Ball on Thursday, Danny described his shock at escaping the dance-off last weekend following his Quickstep, saying: "I was totally shocked. I couldn't hear anything, it's like I was surrounded in cotton wool and it was like, 'Was that my name?' And I looked back up at Dr Ranj because I thought, 'Hold on a minute', and then it was just like, 'Oh, we're through'. And it was like, really? I couldn't calculate what was going on at that point."

Danny and Amy share a video on the way to It Takes Two

The former Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise actor also recently opened up about the time he collapsed on Strictly during the first few weeks of the show, saying: "It’s cardio, it’s fitness. I haven’t moved like that since, oh, I don’t know, long time! And so you’re worried about not slowing down in the Jive. If you slow down it’s very obvious and it’s a bit of a no no. And that was my main worry. So I just kept having to do it.I did collapse after the second run on the tech-run on Friday."

This week, Danny and Amy will perform the Samba to Feels Like Home by Sigala, Fuse ODG, Sean Paul, Kent Jones. Hopefully all the hard work and dedication will pay off again!

