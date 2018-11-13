Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob Gallagher lies to impress Maya Stephney Your weekly spoilers for Monday 19 November to Friday 23 November

There's another action-packed week ahead for all Emmerdale fans, with more drama awaiting and some shock twists and turns in the current storylines, so much so, that you're not going to want to miss a thing! It all gets a bit too much for grieving couple Paddy Kirk and Chas Dingle in next week's Emmerdale, as they continue to grow apart following the death of their baby daughter Grace. Meanwhile, Robert Sugden and Nicola King get together to scheme, while Leyla threatens to reveal Clive and Frank's scheme. Jacob Gallagher's increasing feelings for David Metcalfe's girlfriend Maya Stephney grow, and when he sees the pair kiss, he grows even more jealous.

Jacob Gallagher's feelings grow for Maya Stephney

After Maya tries to reason with Jacob, the schoolboy grows jealous when he spots her kissing David. To try and make Maya notice him, Jacob tells the pair that he's dating Liv, and lies that he has slept with her. But what will Liv say when she finds out, and how will Maya and David react?

Jacob's feelings grow for Maya

Paddy Kirk and Chas Dingle to split?

Paddy tells Marlon that he is worried about the growing distance between him and Chas, while Chas opens up to Lydia. However, after taking advice from Marlon and cooking a meal for Chas, things don't go to plan and the pair end up having a huge argument. Things soon get very heated and it esculates to the Woolpack, leaving everyone on edge. Both Chas and Paddy are left devastated and in tears, but will they be able to resolve their relationship, or are they over for good?

Is it over for Paddy and Chas?

Robert Sugden and Nicola King scheme

After struggling with child care with Jimmy away, Robert agrees to step in and help Nicola out. With Aaron away with Seb, Nicola realises that he is missing his son, and with both needing extra money, they put a plan in action. Their plan involves getting the Haulage firm away from Graham by tricking him to sign the paperwork. However, after seeing him in a vulnerable state, Nicola appears to get cold feet at the last minute. Will they go through with it, or will Nicola decide against it?

Nicola and Robert have big plans

Rhona Goskirk and Pete Barton are caught out

Rhona and Pete want to spend some time alone together, but after a series of unfortunate events, this proves impossible. The pair are interrupted by Paddy and then Vanessa, so finally decide to go to Dale View – thinking that they will finally have somewhere to themselves. However, it soon transpires that they are being watched by an intruder – but they try to flee from the scene as soon as Rhona gets up to investigate. Just who was it? And why were they in the house?

