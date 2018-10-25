Emmerdale star James Hooton unveils dramatic body transformation – and his co-stars are impressed! The Sam Dingle actor shocked with his shirtless snap

Emmerdale star James Hooton – who has played Sam Dingle in the soap for over 20 years – has surprised viewers and even his co-stars with his latest Twitter photo. The actor looked almost unrecognisable as he flexed his muscles for a shirtless photo after hitting the gym on Wednesday – showcasing an impressive body transformation.

"Session complete! #everythingaches," he tweeted alongside the photo, which quickly drew attention from many of his co-stars of past and present, including Adam Thomas, Corrinne Wicks and Anthony Quinlan. "Yes mate! Looking good," Anthony responded to the post, while Jamie Shelton commented: "Shredded mate. Looking good!"

Emmerdale star James Hooton surprised with this shirtless snap

Coronation Street actress Katherine Down Blyton even weighed in, tweeting: "Jeez!!!!" Meanwhile, former Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten wrote: "Looking ace! Still climbing the village hall I see? Miss you duck!" Adam Thomas – best known for his role as Adam Barton – simply commented: "Beast!!!" However, a modest James joked: "It’s amazing what good lighting and a good camera angle can do!"

The post also came as a surprise to fans of Emmerdale, who are used to seeing the actor covered up in loose-fitting hoodies and T-shirts as Sam Dingle, a role he has played since the mid-1990s. But it appears the 45-year-old has been on a bit of a health kick, as recent posts detail his exercise routine, which have included rock climbing and jogging. "Been for a light jog today. Hamstring felt ok, only ran about 1 and half miles but held up ok," James tweeted on Thursday.

James is best known for his role as Sam Dingle

James isn’t the only Emmerdale star to impress fans with his body transformation in recent weeks; his former co-star Kelvin Fletcher also showcased his six-pack and muscular arms after following a dedicated fitness routine. Proudly unveiling the hard-earned results of his time in the gym, Kelvin joked: "@Marvel, I'm ready when you are."

