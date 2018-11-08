Emmerdale spoilers: Debbie Dingle in pregnancy shock Your weekly spoilers for Monday 12 November to Friday 16 November

Another week in Emmerdale has yet more big storylines ahead for the residents of the village. Debbie Dingle finds herself at the centre of discussion once again when she faces eviction, and is found being spotted with a pregnancy test. With Debbie still unaware that boyfriend Joe Tate has died – with her dad Cain Dingle believing he killed him – there are still plenty more twists and turns to come, especially if Debbie is expecting Joe's child. Elsewhere in the village, Bob is devastated after overhearing a conversation, while Jacob comes between David and Maya, but later misreads a situation between him and Maya.

Debbie Dingle could be expecting her third child

Debbie Dingle pregnant?

Debbie's week gets off to a bad start when she realises that Graeme was responsible for sending her the text from Joe. Lashing out, Cain tries to calm her down, and encourages Graeme to also move on. Things don't get better when she is given an eviction notice by Priya. But when Noah asks Debbie to help Graham out, she agrees to in the hope that she will get to the truth of Joe's disappearance. But how will Cain react when he finds the pair getting closer, and more so when he discovers that Debbie has a pregnancy test.

MORE: Emmerdale star James Hooton unveils dramatic body transformation

Victoria Barton is in danger

Victoria Barton lands herself in trouble

Victoria Barton meets up with Leon, despite the fact that Diane and Matty are worried about his bad reputation. Annoyed with them interfering, Victoria decides to make a point and flirt with him while they are watching. But when they go back home, things soon escalate and Leon starts shouting abuse at Victoria…

READ: Emmerdale's Leah Bracknell gives positive update on cancer battle

Jacob interrupts David and Maya's date

It's Maya's birthday but she's not impressed that David has given her flowers as her present, hoping that there would be something more special. After finding out from Jacob that David has been with Tracy, she confronts him, and Jacob sticks up for her. Later, when David tries to make amends, Maya is less than impressed, which pleases Jacob. However, Maya then pours Jacob a glass of champagne when they are alone together , but will Jacob misread the signals?

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.