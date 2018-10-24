Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle confesses to murdering Joe Tate Your weekly spoilers for Monday 29 October to Friday 2 November

It's an emotional week for a number of popular residents in Emmerdale next week, as Cain Dingle is plagued with guilt after believing he has killed Joe Tate. Viewers watched on as Cain punched Joe for his mistreatment of Debbie, which led to him falling and hitting his head on a rock. Cain is none the wiser however, that Graham seemingly ended Joe's life after his finger was seen twitching. But whether or not Moira will stand by him when he confesses his guilt this week is yet to be seen. Elsewhere, Ross Barton and Rebecca White prepare to say goodbye to the village – but it won't be smoothly for the pair when more drama threatens to stop them going anywhere.

Will Moira stand by Cain?

Cain Dingle tells Moira he killed Joe Tate

Cain is a broken man next week and is seen struggling to hide his guilt over Joe, especially as Debbie is desperate to know where he is. Moira, aware that something is troubling Cain, continues to push him, and is left stunned when he finally reveals to her that he killed Joe. Will Moira stand by her husband and keep quiet? Or will she end up making Cain's situation even worse after meeting with Graham?

Ross Barton and Rebecca White say goodbye to the village

Ross and Rebecca prepare to leave Emmerdale, and attempt to tell Charity and Robert that they will be going with their children. The news doesn’t go down well with either party, who insist that Seb and Moses are staying in the village. With Rebecca backing out, Ross is forced to make the decision to leave without her, but another twist is in store before he does…

Ross and Rebecca plan to leave the village

Daz Spencer wants to win back Bernice Blackstock

Daz is desperate to win Bernice back, and while Bernice and Dr Cavanagh enjoy a romantic meal together after Bernice is given a series of instructions to follow, leading to a champagne picnic. Meanwhile, Daz finds the same instructions while back home, and believes they are for him. Will he end up finding the pair together?

Also in Emmerdale next week

Chas and Marlon are worried about Paddy as he returns to work so soon after Grace's funeral, Frank is suspicious over Clive,and Rishi gets some advice from Nicola and Frank about his relationship with Manpreet.

