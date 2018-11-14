Joe McFadden will be glad when a new Strictly Come Dancing winner is crowned – find out why Uh oh!

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 winner Joe McFadden has revealed that though he loved his experience on the show, he'll be happy when the next champion is crowned. Speaking to BBC News, he admitted that the dance show had taken over his life and brought him plenty of attention – and invites to glitzy parties – but he'll be happy to pass the baton when the time comes. "Strictly has taken over my life," he said. "Since going on the tour and cruise, I've been to loads of parties, invited to lots of events and the best theatre shows. But I'm not sad it's coming to an end, it's the natural order of things. Let someone else get all the attention now."

He also revealed that his involvement on the show has actually had a negative effect on his acting career. He added: "Admittedly, Strictly didn't have the massive impact on my career that I thought it might. Maybe it's one of those slow-burners. And in five years' time, I'll see it's made a difference. But then, dancing on an entertainment show is so far removed from acting, why should it have had a massive effect?"

Joe won the iconic glitter ball trophy with professional dancer Katya Jones, after they wowed audiences with their impressive routines – including a memorable samba and Charleston. He revealed to HELLO! in October that he and Katya are still good friends, and regularly keep in contact. "We still hear from each other. She messaged me last week when it was my birthday!" he said.

The actor briefly touched on the recent scandal between Katya and her 2018 partner Seann Walsh, but insisted he didn't want to get involved. "I don't want to add fuel to the fire or get embroiled in it," he said during the BBC interview. "It's their lives and it's really none of my business. If you condone it you're condemned and if you're judgmental you're condemned. There's no way of winning."