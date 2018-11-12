Joe McFadden makes joke about Strictly Come Dancing The former Holby City actor was crowned king of the ballroom in 2017

Joe McFadden impressed the judges and audience at home last year during his time on Strictly Come Dancing, seeing him crowned the winner of the popular BBC One dance show alongside his dance partner Katya Jones. And as a fan of Strictly Joe has enjoyed watching the pro dancers compete in this year's competition, and couldn’t help but tease AJ Pritchard on social media after catching up on the recent episodes. Taking to Twitter, Joe posted a screenshot of AJ and Lauren Steadman's Jive to Avril Lavigne's Girlfriend on last week's show, observing the AJ for JG love heart written on the mock skate park wall on stage. The actor wrote besides the picture: "Just catching up with Saturday's Strictly and who is this elusive JG that @AJ11Ace is being linked with? Julie Goodyear?!"

Joe McFadden joked about AJ Pritchard's mysterious girlfriend

Fans were quick to comment on Joe's post, with many offering their own suggestions. "Jess Glynne who performed on Saturday's show?" one wrote, while another said: "Maybe it's Jason Gardiner? Is AJ hanging up his dance shoes in favour for ice skates?" A third joked that it could be Joe himself: "Maybe he meant it to be JMcF lol."

MORE: Strictly's Neil Jones finally gets dance partner - but wife Katya Jones is left out

Joe spoke to HELLO! at the recent Inside Soap Awards, where he revealed that he was supporting all the pro dancers – who had become close to during his stint on the show. He said: "It's really interesting watching it having been through it because I am not just getting behind all the celebrities but I now know all the pros as well, so I am supporting them just as much. It's really great, they are doing really well and the pros are brilliant."

Joe and dance partner Katya Jones were crowned the winners in 2017

READ: Katya Jones reveals baby plans with husband Neil Jones

Having received the glitter ball trophy last year, Joe revealed what advice he would give to this year's celebrity contestants. "Just keep doing what they are doing. But then they know that as you can see that they are working really, really hard. None of them are slacking. If they had been they wouldn’t still be there. And just enjoy it, as it will be over before they know it," he said. "All of them are working really hard, and any of them will be a worthy winner and the right person will win because it's the person the Great British public want to win," added Joe.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.