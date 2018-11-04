Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden gets into Twitter spat with this opinionated star The former Holby City actor had a war of words with Piers Morgan on social media

Joe McFadden and Piers Morgan had an exchange of words on social media after Joe got mixed up with which breakfast show he was appearing on to promote his new theatre production, House on Cold Hill. On Thursday, the former Holby City actor took to Twitter to announce that he would be talking about the show with co-star and former EastEnders actress Rita Simon, writing: "Early-birds can catch me and @OfficialRita chatting our new play @PeterJamesStage #TheHouseOnColdHill on @GMB after 8.30 in the morning." Joe then realised that he was actually set to appear on BBC Breakfast, rather than Good Morning Britain.

Joe McFadden made a dig at Piers Morgan

Making the correction, Joe wrote: "Correction: No need to watch Piers Morgan in the morning, it’s actually @BBCBreakfast @OfficialRita and I are on, and I'm just as relieved as you are." Piers then spotted Joe's comment about him, and retweeted it with the message: "No offence mate, but who are you?" While Joe and Piers didn’t see eye-to-eye, the interview went down a treat with Joe's fans. After watching BBC Breakfast, many took to Twitter to praise their appearance. "Great interview! This is certainly going to be a very special production, roll on Jan," one wrote, while another said: "Just caught it there. You were both fantastic Joe. Love your enthusiasm." A third added: "Can't wait to see the show!"

Piers was quick to answer back

As well as Rita, Joe will also be working alongside former Hollyoaks actress Persephone Swales-Dawson – who played Nico Blake. Telling HELLO! and other reporters at the recent Inside Soap Awards about his latest venture, Joe said: "I am about to start rehearsing a play in the new year called House On Cold Hill which is travelling all over Britain. It's a really good production, directed by Ian Talbot, and I'm looking forward to getting back on stage again and seeing if I can still do it!"

