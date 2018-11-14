How Strictly's Blackpool episode will be different to the normal shows Who's excited for Blackpool Tower Ballroom?!

It seems we have finally reached the week that Strictly Come Dancing dance professionals, celebrities and judges alike are aiming towards – Blackpool week! The important week sees the production move to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for just one weekend, and it is the point where the competition seriously heats up for the celebrities and their partners – but how is the special event any different to any other episode?

For starters, the production won't be filmed in its usual home of Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, and instead will be filmed live from Blackpool which can prove challenging due to security problems. This upcoming weekend show will coincide with an anti-fracking protest in front of the Blackpool Tower, and an insider told The Sun: "The producers were hoping they could stage this year's Blackpool event without any mishaps. But the demonstration is something of a headache for them." The ITV bosses have also upped security since Gorka Marquez had two teeth knocked out after being attacked in the city in 2016. A spokesperson told HELLO! on Wednesday: "All our security arrangements are reviewed and adjusted accordingly for every live show."

Blackpool Tower Ballroom is the home of several huge dancing competitions, including the World Modern Jive Championships, World Northern Soul Dance championship and the Blackpool Junior Dance Festival. Part of the hall's popularity is it's amazing floor, which is designed to absorb shocks, which improves dances.

Instead of keeping the dance floor to themselves, Blackpool Week means that the remaining eight couples will have back-up dancers for their numbers, which include a Jive to Shake Ya Tail Feather from Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, a Salsa routine to Ooh Ahh (Just a Little Bit from Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, and a theatre and jazz number to The Trolley Song from Meet Me in St Louis from Charles Venn and Karen Clifton. The synopsis reads: "The stakes are high, the props are super large and the routines are more glamorous than ever as the pressure intensifies." The show will also welcome a special guest singing during the group performance – Gloria Estefan!

