Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones and Seann Walsh will reunite for this reason The Strictly stars were recently pictured kissing

After their controversial kiss last month, Strictly Come Dancing stars Seann Walsh and Katya Jones are set to reunite once more! The dancing partners, who were voted off in Week 6, are believed to be returning for the series finale in December. "Every year all of our celebrities are invited back for the grand final at the end of the series. This year is no different and we look forward to reuniting them all once more," a BBC spokesperson told HELLO! on Wednesday.

Katya Jones and Seann Walsh will return to Strictly

All eyes will no doubt be on Katya and Seann after they were pictured kissing on the streets of London during a drunken night out. This resulted in the comedian being dumped by his then-girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, while Katya's husband Neil has defiantly stood by his wife. After the news first emerged, Katya took to twitter to reveal that the pair were "fine", saying: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

During their exit from the show, Seann touched upon the scandal in his farewell speech. "When you watch it and hear people at the end say, 'This has been the best experience in my life,' you don't really believe it," he explained. "But this has been without a doubt the best experience of my life. Probably bar the last few weeks." He added: "But generally speaking, from the beginning it really was. I can't believe, it's been amazing." Turning to Seann, Katya then told him: "It wasn’t easy but thank you for your commitment every single day," before adding: "Thanks for making me laugh a lot." To which Seann responded: "It's been a dream come true and that's because of you."

