BBC responds to claims Danny John-Jules will not appear on Strictly Come Dancing finale The Red Dwarf actor has been the subject of bullying claims

The BBC has responded to reports that Danny John-Jules will not appear on the Strictly Come Dancing finale, following accusations that he was a bully on the show. A spokesperson for Strictly told HELLO! Online: "Every year all of our celebrities are invited back for the grand final at the end of the series. This year is no different and we look forward to reuniting them all once more."

It will be Danny's personal decision whether he chooses to return for the last episode, when the winner is announced and this year's contestants who have been voted off take to the dance floor for one last time.

Danny and Amy were voted off Strictly last week

The Sun has claimed that Danny, 68, has decided not to appear on the finale with his fellow former contestants. He failed to show up to Strictly spin-off, It Takes Two, on Monday, the day after he and his dance partner Amy Dowden were booted off the competition. Amy joined host Zoe Ball on the sofa alone, with presenter Zoe simply saying: "Danny has decided not to join us."

Rumours circulated a few weeks ago regarding Danny's behaviour towards Amy. The Red Dwarf actor was reportedly issued with a warning after Amy had fled their rehearsals in tears, but both have remained defiant against the claims, with Amy saying she had "never felt threatened of bullied by Danny".

This year's competition has passed the halfway mark. The much-anticipated Blackpool week is taking place on Saturday when Ashley and Pasha, Charles and Karen, Faye and Giovanni, Graeme and Oti, Joe and Dianne, Kate and Aljaz, Lauren and AJ, and Stacey and Kevin compete for their place in the contest. The Strictly finale date has not yet been confirmed, but it is likely to fall on Saturday 15 December.

