WATCH: Anton Du Beke and Ann Widdecombe reunite for Strictly - see the fun video

Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for an extra festive treat this Christmas, as Ann Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke reunite for the Christmas special! Ann and Anton entertained with their unique sense of fun and style back in 2010, and the pair made it through to week 10, before Kara Tointon and dance partner Artem Chigvintsev went on to win the series. Now, 71-year-old retired MP Ann is back in rehearsals with Anton, and there's video evidence to prove they're already getting into the swing of things together.

Fellow Strictly dancer Katya Jones shared the video on Wednesday, showing Ann and Anton rehearsing in the Elstree Studios canteen. Ann listens to Anton's instructions as the reunited pair dance around the canteen in full view of diners. Katya captioned the video: "Rehearsals in full swing… In the canteen!" She also added a Christmas tree emoji to the video, confirming that they are practicing for the festive special. Hopefully, judges will be kinder this time, as Bruno Tonioli once described Ann as a "Dalek in drag" before referring to her Hello Dolly! routine as "more like hello trolley" during her first time on the show. Ouch! One thing's for sure: the audience in the studio and at home will love to see her return.

Joining Anton and Ann for the special show, which will be aired on Christmas Day, are Caroline Flack, Aston Merrygold, Anita Ran, Jake Wood and Michael Vaughan. The theme for the 2018 Christmas special is “fairy tales and making dreams come true”. Each of the contestants will perform a Christmas-inspired routine in a bid to impress the judges and get their hands on the Silver Star trophy. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will resume hosting duties, while Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas will take their usual seats at the judging table.

