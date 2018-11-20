What do the vegan I'm A Celebrity stars Fleur East, James McVey eat on a Bushtucker trial? The jungle diet explained...

One of the things the celebrities dread the most when entering the jungle on I'm A Celebrity is the eating trial – where everything imaginable is put before the hungry participant in order for them to win meal tokens for their fellow campmates. But when it comes to eating insects and mammals, many wonder what happens if a celebrity is a vegetarian – or vegan. In this year's camp, Fleur East is a vegan, while James McVey is a vegetarian, making the challenge far more difficult for them. However, HELLO! understands that from the very first series, contestants have the option to not eat the food presented to them in trials, or instead simply say the famous words – I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celebrity has a vegan and vegetarian in the camp this year

The producers of the show are also mindful to vegetarians and vegans when it dishing out the food rations. This year, for instance, James will receive a portion of tofu if the campmates bring back food on the Bush Tucker Trials, while the rest of the staple diet consists of rice, beans and vegetables. Celebrities are also of course, aware of what the tasks consist of before entering the show, with I'm A Celebrity now on its 14th series. Fleur is also said to have told producers that she will eat meat in the jungle to give her body maximum nutrients, as she is a vegan primarily for health reasons.

On last night's show, fans got talking after they spotted Fleur and James eating a wallaby despite knowing that they were vegan and vegetarian. However, after many viewers took to Twitter to comment on it, James' team took to his social media page to put the record straight. They said: "Hey guys. James is vegetarian and he didn’t eat any wallaby tonight, just the veggies that came with the meals they were given."

