Fans of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! were delighted to see the first ten campmates enter the jungle for the first time on Sunday night, but many were disappointed when Noel Edmonds didn't make a surprise late entry. However, previous series of the popular reality show would suggest that the Deal Or No Deal presenter will be there any day now. So when will the latecomer be joining the gang? Find out here…

If the last two series are anything to go by, chances are that we'll meet the two newcomers on the fifth day of the jungle experience. In 2017, both Iain Lee and Kezia Dugdale caused a stir by arriving on day five of the show. However, since viewers are so eager to see if Noel in the jungle it could well be sooner, since Ferne McCann, Spencer Matthews and Vicky Pattison all arrived on the third day of the show. Expressing their disappointment that Noel wasn't in the first episode, one fan wrote: "I can't believe I'm going to be knackered for work tomorrow due to waiting for Noel Edmonds." On hearing that it could be a while before Noel joins the camp, another person wrote: "This could be the longest five days ever #bringonedmonds."

Speaking about going on I'm a Celebrity, Noel said: "After everything I have done with Gotchas and gunging, I am well aware they are going to put me through absolute hell and I deserve it! I think the British public will enjoy seeing me finally getting my comeuppance! I just know they are going to really give me a hard time."

