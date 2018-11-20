I'm a Celebrity's Harry Redknapp didn't recognise Prince Harry or Princess Beatrice Viewers are loving Harry Redknapp's royal anecdotes!

Harry Redknapp revealed that he has had encounters with both Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice in the past, and didn't realise he was speaking to royalty on either occasion! The football manager, who is currently in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, shared the anecdotes with his new camp mates, revealing that he ran into the Duke of Sussex while waiting at his physiotherapist's office.

Harry didn't recognise Prince Harry

According to Harry, he had looked up from his newspaper and said, 'Alright mate?' before going back to reading. He said: "I thought, 'I know him from somewhere, that geezer, did he used to play for me?'" Fans were delighted that the 71-year-old didn't have a clue who one of the most famous men in the world was, with one writing: "Only Harry Redknapp could get away with saying 'alright mate' to Prince Harry," while another added: "Harry Redknapp and his stories are quickly becoming my favourite thing, he needs his own book."

The contestant also revealed that he didn't recognise Princess Beatrice after having a long chat with her about horse racing, explaining: "I sit down facing this young girl, so we start chatting away. We get onto horse racing and she said, 'Do you like horse racing, Harry?' And I said, 'Oh, I love it. I was brought up with it, my nan was a street bookmaker. When I was a kid she used to take bets from all the old girls in our street.' And I'm telling this girl the story and she's laughing and said, 'My grandmother loves racing. She loves it! Last year when she won the gold cup at Ascot.' I thought her nan must have a few quid, and she told me the horse and I thought, 'Doesn't the Queen own that horse?'" He then revealed he had been speaking to the Princess.

