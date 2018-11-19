Holly Willoughby has shocked reaction to first I'm a Celeb Bush Tucker trial – watch the preview here! If you don't like snakes, now is the time to look away

Emily Atack was the first celeb to do a Bush Tucker trial on I'm a Celebrity, and appeared to panic as a snake tried to bite her during the challenge, aptly titled Viper Pit. In the short clip, Holly Willoughby looks almost as terrified as Emily as she tried to help to celeb to pick out the star needed to earn the camp food. She said: "Just be really gentle, you might have to move him slightly," before telling Dec: "I've never seen anything like this."

Emily took on the first trial

Emily appeared to be worried that the snake was poised to attack her hand if she tried to put it into the gap to pull out the star, telling Holly and Dec: "I can't move him! Oh my god he's looking right at me." She then screamed as the snake went to bite her. Fans were delighted to discover that the Inbetweeners actress was the first person to be chosen to do a trial after she skydived into the jungle and joined the yellow team. One person wrote: "I think Emily could be popular this year in terms of the public. Strong, bubbly girl aka Toff, Scarlet, Vicky," while another added: "So far Emily Atack is everything I hoped she'd be."]

The first group of celebrities entered the camp on Sunday, and included Harry Redknapp, Sair Khan, Nick Knowles, Fleur East, James McVey, Anne Hegerty, Malique Thompson-Dwyer, Emily Atack, John Barrowman and Rita Simons, but fans were eager to find out when Noel Edmonds was entering the jungle after reports that he would be joining the show. One person wrote: "Already know I'm going to love this series of #ImACeleb, so many amazing contestants. Just waiting for Noel Edmonds to turn up now," while another joked: "I can't believe I'm going to be knackered for work tomorrow due to waiting for Noel Edmonds."

