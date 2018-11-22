John Williams' live music brings Star Wars alive at the Albert Hall The audience were on their feet

Star Wars fans certainly felt the full force of John Williams' stunning score at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall at the weekend, as Star Wars: A New Hope was given a new, out-of-this-world dimension courtesy of the London Symphony Orchestra. As part of the RAH's Films in Concert series, George Lucas' classic 1977 movie was projected onto the big screen in jaw-dropping high-definition, while the live orchestra played the movie's powerful soundtrack, literally bringing each heart-stopping battle scene alive.

Watching a film with a live orchestral score is an incredible experience. The music is so perfectly in sync that at times you almost forget it's not just part of the movie. At other times though, the reality of listening to a living, breathing orchestra brings tingles to your spine, and gives you an even deeper awareness of John Williams' mastery, allowing you to get lost in the intergallactic world in a completely immersive way.

And watching a film at the Albert Hall is quite different to watching a film at a movie theatre. The elegance and history of the iconic building turns a run of the mill weekend activity into something quite special. At the end of the movie, as the credits roll, your attention can once again return to the orchestra bringing the afternoon to life. It's a thrilling experience and the standing ovation offered by the entire group gathered to enjoy the experience is testament to the excitement of the experience.

The Albert hall has shown a handful of movies in this spectacular way, with many of Williams' scores taking centre stage - from Harry Potter to Close Encounters and now, of course, Star Wars. The final film in the series to be given the London Symphony Orchestra's attention is Home Alone - the perfect Christmas treat on 22 December. Tickets are still available here.