New movies to see in November: The best films out this month Hit your local cinema to see one of the latest films

It's not quite the festive season but you can start to get into the spirit with one of the new Christmas films out this month; from fun for all the family new film releases to the movies everyone's talking about, check out the latest films coming to a cinema near you in November.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – out 2 November

The classic Christmas tale has been given a revamp for 2018 – think Disney magic, a star-studded and plenty of CGI. Keira Knightley takes the lead as the Sugar Plum Fairy while Richard E. Grant, Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren lead the rest of the cast.

The Grinch – out 9 November

If you loved the 2000 live-action version of Dr Seuss' children's tale, you're going to love this updated, animated version from the people behind Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets; Benedict Cumberbatch provides the voice of the Grinch.

MORE: Where are the child stars of Hocus Pocus now?

Wildlife – out 9 November

Adapted from a novel by Richard Ford, Wildlife is set in a small Montana town in 1960 and follows a family in crisis. Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan star.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – out 16 November

The long-awaited sequel to 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them hits cinemas in November and picks up where the first film left off. Expect plenty of Potter-esque wizardry magic!

Widows – out 16 November

From Academy Award winning director Steve McQueen and bestselling author Gillian Flynn, this modern-thriller is the story of four women left in debt by their dead husbands' and their life of crime. Stars Oscar winner Viola Davis, Liam Neeson and Colin Farrell.

Suspiria – out 16 November

This modern-day thriller sees an American newcomer join a prestigious dance company in Berlin – only to realise things are much more sinister than they first appeared. Dakota Johnson, Chloe Grace Moretz and Tilda Swinton star.

Robin Hood – out 21 November

This action-packed reboot of the classic tale sees Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx join forces and lead a revolt against the corrupt English crown.

The Girl in the Spider's Web – out 21 November

The Crown's Claire Foy takes the lead as cult figure Lisbeth Salander in the last release from Steig Larsson's Millenium series; computer hacker Salander is recruited to steal a computer programme that can access nuclear weapons worldwide – drawing unwanted attention from shadowy figures.

Nativity Rocks! – out 23 November

Full of festive fun, cue the fourth film in the Christmas Nativity series, centred around St Bernadette's Primary School and its hilarious pupils. This time, the staff and students audition for a place in a coveted rock musical competition. Stars Celia Imrie, Ruth Jones and Hugh Dennis.

READ: 10 of the best fashion movies to watch

Creed II – out 30 November

Michael B. Jordan reprises his role as heavyweight champion Adonis Creed, who, under the guidance of Rocky Balboa, must face off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago.

Disobedience – out 30 November

Disobedience is a romantic drama starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams; it follows a woman who returns to the strict Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her decades earlier for her teenage crush on a female friend.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 – out 30 November

Also known as Ralph Breaks The Internet, this sequel sees the video game becoming unplugged in the real world, leaving Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz to leave the arcade world to search the internet to find a way to fix the game.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.