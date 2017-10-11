Carrie Fisher's beloved dog watches Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer

The late Carrie Fisher's beloved dog, Gary, was snapped watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer on Tuesday night, in which Carrie stars in her last ever role as General Leia Organa. The snap was posted from Gary's official Instagram account, and the caption reads: "Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars." Fans were quick to discuss the heartbreaking photo, with one writing: "Awwww... I know you miss your mummy sweet boy. We all can't wait to see her in one more movie!" Another added: "Choked up here. Love to whomever posted this little garynugget & his ma."

Gary was Carrie's constant companion before her death in 2016, and accompanied her everywhere, including chat show appearances. The star was vocal about her struggle with bipolar disorder, and Gary acted as her emotional companion to help with her mental illness. In an interview with the Herald-Tribute, Carrie spoke how Gary helps her, explaining: "My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He's anxious when he's away from me."

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered on Tuesday, although the director, Rian Johnson, suggested that fans didn't have to watch it. When a fan asked him whether they should watch the trailer on Twitter, he replied: "I [am] legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But it’s gooooood…" He then added: "FWIW: I love that there are folks who want to come into a movie clean, I think that's awesome. Me, I'm a weak man. I watch ALL THE TRAILERS."