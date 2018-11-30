Declan Donnelly's daughter Isla had a special mention on I'm a Celebrity Declan Donnelly welcomed baby Isla with his wife Ali Astall in September

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby made a special mention to his baby girl, Isla, on Thursday night's episode of I'm a Celebrity, but did you catch the funny reference? Discussing driving in Australia, Dec mentioned that he had a baby booster seat set up in his car, leading Holly to suggest the seat was for his baby daughter when actually, the cheeky 5'5" presenter was suggesting that it was actually meant for himself.

Dec and Ali welcomed baby Isla in September

Baby Isla has made her first trip to Australia with her parents, Dec and Ali Astall, for the duration of I'm a Celebrity. The presenter shared a snap of the family's arrival Down Under in early November, posting a photo of the sun rising over Australia from his aeroplane window along with the caption: "G'Day AU." This is the first year that Dec had presented the series without his friend and co-presenter, Anthony McPartlin. However, Emma Jessen, an ITV weather presenter, recently took to Twitter to reveal that the production team have been consulting Ant over Dec and Holly’s jokes on the live show, writing: "I am informed that Ant was consulted for scripted Holly & Dec links for @imacelebrity series 2018. Top move production team if this is the case, can see his hallmarks there."

Holly has been a huge hit with the viewers after filling Ant's shoes for the 2018 series, with the show's launch episode hitting a peak of 11.9 million viewers, making it the show's highest rated launch in the past five years. It was also the biggest overnight rating of 2018 outside of World Cup matches. The ratings continued to stay strong, with a subsequent show in the first week peaking at 10.5 million people, up on last year by +1.4 million viewers while Ant has said that he intends to focus on his treatment and return to work in 2019.

