Why Noel Edmonds and Declan Donnelly might clash on I'm a Celebrity Will Noel Edmonds have words with Dec on the show?

Since it has been reported that Noel Edmonds will join the I'm a Celebrity jungle this year, the chances are that he and the show's co-presenter, Declan Donnelly, could clash as the Deal Or No Deal host has previously suggested that Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway "plundered" his show, House Party. Speaking in an interview with Celebrity Radio back in 2015, Noel explained: "They've been honest, they've plundered the House Party archive and created Takeaway."

Noel is rumoured to be joining I'm a Celebrity

However, the star revealed that he took the news as a "compliment", adding: "I don't have a problem with that... Their executive producer told me that the first thing they did when they were setting up the show was to get out the tapes of Noel's House Party. We had a laugh about it. I also like the fact that Ant and Dec so clearly love their job and do it so professionally."

The pair have joked about the situation before when Noel appeared in a sketch for Saturday Night Takeaway, where Ant and Dec attempt to find out why celebrities who have been awarded OBEs are going missing. It is then revealed that Noel is behind the scheme, and tells the pair: "I've been in this business 50 years. On Saturday nights I used to get 17 million viewers, and I've never been on the honours list… then one day I come home, turn the telly on and see you two muppets getting OBE's simply because you copied Noel's House Party." Noel is reportedly being paid £600,000 to appear on the show, the highest anyone has been paid to go into the jungle. Harry Redknapp follows shortly after with £500,000, while 2017 contestant Amir Khan was paid £400,000 for his stint in the jungle.

