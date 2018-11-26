Holly Willoughby 'scolded' by Declan Donnelly for breaking I'm A Celebrity rule The presenter surprised campmates with her warmth!

Holly Willoughby was given a word of warning by Declan Donnelly after she broke a "golden rule" on Sunday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity. The 37-year-old, who has stepped in for Ant McPartlin this year, was seen giving campmates Noel Edmonds and Nick Knowles a kiss on the cheek following their Bushtucker trial. "Are you canoodling with the campmates?" Dec asked, to which Holly replied: "I think I did. It's a bit official, a handshake."

Holly Willoughby was told off for embracing campmates

Unimpressed with "physical contact", Dec hit back: "I don't think that's allowed. Keep your distance Holly Willoughby, keep your distance." Holly then apologetically said: "Sorry, sorry I've broken a golden rule." Meanwhile, after the show aired, the mum-of-three took to Instagram to share a snapshot from her time visiting Bondi Beach – and she looked to be having a great time in the bar she stopped off at. Posting an adorable 'boomerang' video as she spun a wheel to decide which cocktail to choose, she wrote: "Wheel of fortune! ... thank you beautiful Byron Bay... @balconybyronbay."

Loading the player...

For her jaunt in Australia, Holly has taken her husband and children out with her, so no doubt they enjoyed the trip to Bondi too. She recently revealed that she would be very strict with her kids during their time away, though – telling The Sun: "The children will have a tutor out there, they’ve got loads to do. I've spoken to their teachers. The kids are like, 'What do you mean we're not going on holiday?' I've had to be really clear with them, they can play for a couple of hours but none of us are on holiday. We're all doing work."

