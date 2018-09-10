Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall take baby daughter for first stroll - see the adorable pictures The couple welcomed their first child together last week

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall have taken to parenthood like ducks to water, if the latest pictures are anything to go by. The new parents were spotted taking their newborn daughter, Isla Elizabeth Anne, on her first stroll around sunny London. The trio were also accompanied by their faithful – and adorable – pet dog Rocky.

The family's outing comes one week after they welcomed their first child into the world, and both Dec and Ali looked every inch the proud parent. Whilst Dec was in charge of pushing Isla's pram, Ali walked their Dachshund dog Rocky.

Rocky has been part of Dec and Ali's family since 2016. The couple welcomed their dog at the same time that former couple Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong got their Labrador. Dec explained last year the reason why they both got dogs at the same time: "We had a bit of time off last summer so we thought it would be good to get dogs and spend time with them while they were puppies. Now our dogs are best mates… It's nice because we've got the excuse that we need to take the dogs for a walk now and then we stop for a pint." Ant joked: "It's funny because mine's a chocolate lab… and his is a Dachshund called Rocky. The size difference is ridiculous. Your dog could walk under my dog and not get wet. They are best friends. God aye, they love each other. I can't walk past his house now without Hurley pulling me off to try and go in."

Dec, 42, and Ali, 40, have been enjoying baby Isla's company all to themselves since taking her home from hospital last Thursday. Dec and Ali looked delighted to be bringing her home for the very first time, and grinned to the cameras before going inside. Ali looked simply glowing as she walked into the house wearing a casual grey jacket and carrying a large black bag, while Dec took charge of their beautiful daughter in a baby carrier.

The couple are no doubt making the most of their time together before Dec resumes his presenting duties in November, when the trio head out to Australia for I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

