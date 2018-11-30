Is Anne Hegerty in a relationship? Does Anne Hegerty really have a secret husband?

I'm a Celebrity fans have speculated over Anne Hegerty's past romantic relationships ever since she started winning over the nation's hearts on the reality show. The 61-year-old star of gameshow The Chase - who is also known as 'The Governess' - revealed that she finds relationships hard because of her Asperger's syndrome, explaining: "[I] need to have a lot of space to myself." However, the Mirror has reported that Anne tweeted about a secret boyfriend in 2017, writing: "I did use to have a Californian boyfriend whose mother was a DAR. Naturally he was pro-immigration!." Confused fans then updated the quiz-pro's Wikipedia page, changing her relationship status to 'married' after adding fake information about her marrying a man called Jake Hester. Referring to her Wiki page in a tweet in July 2018, she wrote: "Is it still claiming I'm married to someone called Jake Hester? I've given up trying to correct it."

Anne has opened up to her I'm a Celebrity campmates about her 'husband,' who fans say she married in 2015, revealing: "I’ve stopped bothering. Wikipedia still says I’m married to someone called Jake Hester. I’ve got no idea who Jake Hester is." Fleur East then joked that Mr Hester would appear at the end of the bridge when she leaves the jungle. But just because Anne is single doesn't mean she's short of admirers - especially female ones. She told The Sun, I have to say to them, 'I’m very flattered, but at the same time your gaydar is broken'. Quite often they say, 'Yes I didn’t think you were, just thought I’d try my luck.'"

Anne as The Governess on The Chase

Anne's agent and friend David Hahn recently explained how Anne's autism diagnosis has affected her dating life, telling Closer magazine: "Anne doesn't pick up on the signals. If someone winked at her or flirted with her, she wouldn't register that because of her Asperger's. I think she'd really struggle with dating because of that. But she has a fantastic group of friends and I know she'll form great friendships in the jungle."

