Strictly's royal blunder in front of Countess of Wessex and and Lady Louise Mountbatten Did you spot this?

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten joined the Strictly Come Dancing audience last weekend, which caused a royal blunder made by head judge Shirley Ballas. The 58-year-old dancer has now explained the reason why she accidentally called Karen Clifton 'Diana' to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on Friday's This Morning. She told them: "The iPad seemed to go down and then we were fumbling for this piece of paper. And for a split second I glanced up and saw royalty there. And then as I glanced down I saw Charles [Venn] and Karen, and it just rolled off my tongue [Prince] Charles and [Princess] Diana." The Countess and her daughter were sat in the audience but didn't seem to react to the mistake made, as they spent the evening cheering the dancers.

READ: Shirley Ballas reveals career change - and you’ll be seeing her more on TV

Sophie and Louise in the audience

Shirley made another revelation on This Morning, announcing that she's recorded a new segment for the daily show which will be broadcast next year. It will focus on Shirley helping men and women over 50 to find love! After Eamon asked if Shirley was still on the lookout for love, she cheekily replied: "Yes if I can find someone as nice as you Eamonn." His wife Ruth found it hilarious, saying: "Have him! Shirley have him seriously!" Although the pro-dancer is still filming Strictly over the next few weeks, it certainly sounds like she has big plans for her career and personal life in the New Year.

READ: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's friendship in pictures

The judges make the blunder

But before her new plans kick into action, Shirley still has a Strictly winner to help pick. Saturday night's episode is the semi-final, with just seven couples left. It's also musicals week, which means the couples will be dancing to an amazing soundtrack featuring hits from Les Miserables, South Pacific and West Side Story.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.