Fans spot something very different about Anne Hegerty on I'm A Celebrity

Anne Hegerty was cheered on by viewers at home on Tuesday night's I'm A Celebrity as she completed the gruesome Bushtucker trial, Hellish Hospital, which saw her come away with seven stars for her hungry camp mates. But it wasn’t just her triumphant efforts that got fans talking, as eagle-eyed watchers noticed that there was something different about The Chase star, who was wearing her T-shirt back-to-front. The 60-year-old was sporting her personalised I'm A Celebrity T-shirt with her name and phone number printed on her chest, rather than on her back. Many were quick to comment on Twitter, with one person writing: "Smart thinking from Anne. Backwards top better coverage," while another said: "Anne wearing her T-shirt backwards is honestly a look and is iconic."

Anne Hegerty wore her T-shirt back-to-front for the Bushtucker trial

When Anne returned to the camp after her trial, she was met with a huge cheer from her fellow celebrities. On Tuesday, Anne also sweetly told camp mates Rita Simons, Fleur East and Emily Atack that at the beginning of the show she wasn’t keen on being in the jungle, but that it had been a result of her "lovely camp mates" that she was still in there. Anne has been ruled out of many of the trials on the show on medical grounds, which had led viewers wondering whether it had something to do with her Asperger's and autism. However, her The Chase co-star Mark Labbett, aka The Beast, shed light on the real reason Anne isn’t taking part in as many tasks, explaining that it is all down to a pre-jungle medical check.

Anne has formed close friendships with her fellow camp mates

Appearing on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Mark said: "The medical they go through. Anne is 60 years old, she's not 21. The rigorous checks that the go through are incredible, they must have cost £20-30,000 per person. They can't take any risks as where they are is far away from any hospital. If they say she can't do a trial for medical conditions, it has got nothing to do with her Asperger's or autism." Anne is proving to be a hit with viewers at home after openly talking about and raising awareness of her autism diagnosis. In fact, it emotionally affected fans so much, that 11-year-old Joseph Hughes penned the star a letter to tell her about his own autism, which was read out during an episode of This Morning.

