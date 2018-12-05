Coronation Street star Peter Armitage dies What sad news…

Coronation Street's Peter Armitage has died four years after beating bowel cancer, at the age of 78. The sad news was announced on Twitter on Tuesday by his former co-star and friend, Charlie Lawson, who plays Jim McDonald in the soap. Charlie wrote: "It is with great sadness, that I've to tell you my great old friend Pete Armitage has died. RIP mate." The actor played Kevin Webster's dad, retired builder Bill Webster, in the ITV soap until 2011, and first appeared in the show in 1984, returning back in 1995 for two years, and later in 2006 for another five years.

Peter Armitage has passed away at the age of 78

Tributes for Peter followed after Charlie's announcement from many of his old Coronation Street friends. Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald, wrote: "I loved Pete what a lovely man very sad RIP lovely man," while Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby, wrote in reply: "Aw sad news, Charlie. He was a lovely man." Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby added: "So sorry to hear this, lovely man. Thoughts to family and friends," while Samia Longchambon, who stars as Maria Connor, tweeted: "So sorry to hear this Charlie. Pete was such a lovely man, he'll be sadly missed."

Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson announced the sad news on Twitter

Following his battle with cancer, Peter said that he hoped to return to Coronation Street. He told The Mirror: "I've put my life on hold for the past few months, but as soon as the ileostomy is reversed – hopefully next month – I'd love to get back to work again." He added: "It's been 30 years since I first started on the cobbles and I've always come in and out." His character Bill was last seen in the soap with fiancé Pam Hobsworth, who announced their marriage to Kevin, but when Pam told Kevin he wasn’t invited, he didn’t take the news well – resulting in Bill suffering from a heart attack. In 2013, Bill was written in off-screen again when Kevin went to Germany to visit his dad as he suffered another heart attack over there.

