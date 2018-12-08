Strictly Come Dancing star announces exciting new TV move She's ecstatic over the new presenting gig!

As Strictly Come Dancing draws to an end, this year's stars are already busy making exciting plans for the future, including radio presenter Vick Hope. The 29-year-old, who danced with new pro Graziano di Prima, is the latest former contestant to reveal her next move. Vick has landed herself another TV show, and she will be narrating the return of hit E4 series Shipwrecked, which follows what happens when a group of super attractive 20-somethings are marooned on an island together. The show originally aired in 2000 and 2001, before being revived in 2006 for the Battle of the Islands format. It ran for eight series, with its last The Island edition airing in 2012.

In a statement, Vick said: "I’m chuffed to be voicing the all new series of Shipwrecked. I was such a fan of the show back in the day on T4, and my friends and I would be so invested in all the tribal twists and turns on Shark and Tiger Island, so it’s a real honour to get to have the first sneak peek at winter’s hottest reality show."

Vick was the fourth Strictly contestant to be eliminated in the dance competition, after facing Seann Walsh and Katya Jones in the dance-off in the week after their scandalous drunken kiss was exposed. Speaking about leaving the series on the Capital Breakfast Show afterwards, Vick hinted that producers might have had something to do with the decision to keep Katya and Seann on the show as they spoke to the judges ahead of the final vote. However, the BBC denied the allegations to HELLO!, saying: "It is categorically untrue to imply that producers tell the Judges how to score or who to save."

