Graeme Swann reveals the most surprising thing he learnt about Strictly after he left The former England cricketer was paired with Oti Mabuse

Graeme Swann has revealed the one thing that struck him the most about taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking to HELLO! at the Pride of Sport Awards on Thursday, the former England cricketer spoke about his newfound fame, saying: "The most surprising thing is just how often you get recognised afterwards. I can't go anywhere at the minute without people wanting to waltz."

He added: "A lot of people love dance, I realise that now, it's an incredibly popular show and you see how far it reaches out into the country, so that's wonderful actually."

Graeme talks about Karen as a replacement for Oti:

Graeme was partnered with Oti Mabuse during his stint on Strictly. He was booted off the show just three weeks before the final, losing in the dance-off against former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and her partner Pasha Kovalev. Opening up about who he wants to win, Graeme quickly admitted he is rooting for Faye Tozer.

"Faye!" he said. "Faye and I became really good friends because we were always in the hotel together because we travelled from the North, so I have a soft spot for her and she's a brilliant, brilliant dancer. I loved seeing her get 40." He added: "But Joe's a really cool guy, Stacey is amazing, Lauren's done so well to get where she is and Ashley, you've got a Pussycat Doll. The competition's incredible now, so who knows?"

Graeme admitted he is constantly being recognised by Strictly fans

Graeme's Strictly journey isn't quite over yet. The father-of-three will be joining his fellow dancers on the Strictly Live tour, where he will be dancing with Karen Clifton as Oti is committed to new BBC show, The Greatest Dancer. "Somebody is taking over the world of dance, which is amazing," Graeme said, referring to Oti. "I mean she is the world's greatest dancer so she'll be brilliant on that show, so I get to dance with Karen, who is amazing as well." He jokily added: "Of course, I'd rather have Oti! But Karen is an incredible, able replacement."

